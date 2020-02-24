Picture: Dumisani Sibeko, INLSA

Eskom has announced that no load shedding is scheduled for Tuesday. According to the utility giant, this is due to some generation units that have returned to service, further increasing generation capacity. In a statement issued on Monday, Eskom said; "Emergency reserves are at adequate levels. However, the generation plant remains unreliable and unpredictable and, the possibility remains that load shedding may be implemented at short notice, should there be major changes in the performance of the generation system."

Eskom noted that unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11 371MW as at 4:05pm on Monday afternoon while planned maintenance is 4 737MW.

Eskom announced on Sunday that there would be load shedding for Monday.

"This was due to the planned return of four generation units and adequate emergency reserves. Residents are urged to keep in mind that load shedding could be implemented across the country for the next 18 months at least, due to maintenance on ageing Eskom infrastructure," the utility provider said.