More than 25000 ANC supporters, leaders and guests are expected to converge at the Tafel Lager Park stadium as the party, which is Africa’s oldest liberation movement, celebrates its continued existence since it was founded in 1912.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has denied claims of emerging cracks within the ANC leadership after Deputy President David Mabuza accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom of misleading President Cyril Ramaphosa about load shedding.
Mashatile was yesterday leading the Presidential Golf Day which is part of the build-up activities for the January 8 rally.
Mabuza made the claim on Wednesday as the party’s top leadership drummed up support throughout the Northern Cape for its 108th birthday anniversary today.