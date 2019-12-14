File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - No load shedding is expected over the weekend, according to state-owned power utility Eskom. Load shedding was terminated in all areas by 11pm on Friday night after a drop in demand and generating units returning as scheduled, Eskom said in a statement.

"The demand for electricity is expected to reduce significantly during the long weekend. In addition, as we continue to reduce unplanned breakdowns, load shedding is not expected from 14th to 16th December 2019.

"Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary over this period. We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable, load shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change on the system."

Eskom continued to work around the clock and was monitoring the system closely, especially to ensure that unplanned breakdowns were contained below 9500MW to enable it to minimise and to stop load shedding.