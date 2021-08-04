Eskom supplier changes lawyers, forcing delay in tax evasion trial

Johannesburg – An Eskom supplier has delayed a R5 million tax fraud trial, forcing the Pretoria Regional Court to postpone the case to next month. The trial was expected to commence on Wednesday morning, however, the accused, Kusile Power Station supplier Maphoko Hudson Kgoemoeswana, changed lawyers and informed the court minutes before he was expected to plead.

The case will now take place on September 8 2021 at the same court. NPA’s Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, said the trial date was announced four months ago in April and no indication was made of possibilities of changing lawyers. Seboka said Kgoemoeswana faces charges of tax evasion valued at R5 million related to his personal and business tax involving Babinatlou Business Services CC, between 2016 and 2018.

“These offences emanate from an investigation of the controversial R745m Eskom Kusile Power Station corruption matter. The Limpopo businessman and his company are accused of facilitating bribes in the fraud and corruption matter and he is currently out on R300 000 bail on that other matter,” said Seboka. In April this year, the court set the trial date for August 4, where Kgomoeswana was expected to plead to the charges against him. The State alleges that Kgomoeswana was legally obligated and compelled to submit an annual tax return for the 2016 tax year as published in the Government Gazette.