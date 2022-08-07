Eskom suspends load shedding but urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly

Load shedding has been suspended, due to an improved generation system and low weekend demand, Eskom said in a statement on Sunday.
“While we are able to suspend the load shedding at this point, it is important to note that the generation system is still vulnerable to breakdowns and load shedding may be required,” said Eskom, urging South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during “uncertain times” on the power system.
Eskom currently has 4 116MW on planned maintenance, while another 12 437MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
Eskom thanked South Africans for their patience and understanding during the load shedding.
IOL