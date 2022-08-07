Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Eskom suspends load shedding but urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly

File picture: Itumeleng English

File picture: Itumeleng English

Published 54m ago

Share

Load shedding has been suspended, due to an improved generation system and low weekend demand, Eskom said in a statement on Sunday.

“While we are able to suspend the load shedding at this point, it is important to note that the generation system is still vulnerable to breakdowns and load shedding may be required,” said Eskom, urging South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during “uncertain times” on the power system.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eskom currently has 4 116MW on planned maintenance, while another 12 437MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom thanked South Africans for their patience and understanding during the load shedding.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

EskomLoadshedding

Share

Recent stories by:

Yasmine Jacobs