Eskom suspends load shedding until 5pm on Tuesday

Cape Town - Struggling power utility Eskom has suspended load shedding from 4am on Tuesday, however, Stage 2 load shedding will resume at 5 pm until 10 pm today.

In a statement, Eskom said that due to an improvement in the power system, load shedding had been suspended at 4 am on Tuesday.

“Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams have returned seven generations units to service. This has helped to ease the supply constraints, and enabled Eskom to suspend load shedding at this point.“

It warned, however, that “this is currently insufficient to supply the evening peak“.

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday.

“The outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve as Eskom teams work tirelessly to return more generators to service.“

“We are currently experiencing high evening peaks which is typical of the winter demand period.“

IOL