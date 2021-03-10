Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding until Friday, warns of more power cuts

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 5 pm on Wednesday through to 11 pm on Friday night, the state owned power utility said.

However, if generating capacity continues to decline, it may be forced to implement power cuts at short notice even earlier on Wednesday, Eskom said.

The latest round of power cuts are due to “loss of generation capacity and to replenish emergency generation reserves,” Eskom said.

The utility has also warned that the power cuts may extend into the weekend.

“There is a high probability that load shedding may continue to be implemented throughout the weekend, depending on plants returning to service from planned maintenance, as well as the levels of the emergency generation reserves,” the company said.