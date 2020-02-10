Johannesburg - Eskom should rebuke its newly appointed spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha and issue him with a formal warning for his Twitter rant in which he called the troubled power utility’s former CEO Matshela Koko a “Gupta bi**h” during a fiery online exchange at the weekend.
This is the view of political analyst Jamie Mighti, who said that Mantshantsha’s conduct online had been “a bit unfortunate because of the position that he occupies”.
Koko and Mantshantsha were embroiled in an intense exchange on Friday after Eskom posted a statement updating the public on stage 2 rotational loadshedding for the weekend and this week.
Koko retweeted the post and commented: “Soon we are going to give you, @SikhonathiM a middle name, ‘Loadshedding’.”
Mantshantsha quickly retorted: “Better than Gupta bitch!”. The comment drew criticism from some Twitter users.