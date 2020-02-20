CAPE TOWN - The former Eskom war room was renamed the Eskom task team as it met for the first time on Thursday.
An announcement was made in December that the war room would be revived as South Africa slid deeper into an energy crisis.
Deputy president David Mabuza, who heads the task team, said it urgently had to deal with the impact loadshedding had on ordinary South Africans.
“Today’s meeting is in recognition that swift and decisive action needs to be taken to respond to the prevailing crisis of energy supply, which is informed by challenges in Eskom," Mabuza said in a statement.
"We thus have to urgently address the negative impact that power outages are having on the daily lives of the people and the economy. The roadmap presented by Eskom gives an indication that there is now a focused approach to how we respond to this crisis in a much more concrete manner.