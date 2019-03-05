File picture: Reuters/ Mike Hutchings

Johannesburg - Eskom said there was a medium risk of rotational load shedding on Tuesday. "There is an increased risk for load shedding today due to the loss of additional generating capacity. We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period," the power utility said.

"Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand. Eskom will provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms. Thank you to all South Africans and customers for your co-operation and understanding."

African News Agency (ANA)