Johannesburg - The power system remains tight and vulnerable and the probability of load shedding remains, but will only be implemented if there is a shift and if absolutely necessary, according to Eskom.
While the system remained extremely constrained and vulnerable, the objective remained not to implement load shedding over the weekend, the state-owned power utility said in a statement.
"However, given the additional loss of units with unplanned breakdowns now above 11 500 MW and the need to continue to replenish emergency reserves, the probability of load shedding remains, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary.
"We remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for our open cycle gas turbines or water levels at pumped storage schemes, could result in load shedding at short notice."
The overnight load shedding implemented on Thursday assisted with the partial recovery of emergency resources. Eskom would need to continue to replenish water levels at pumped storage schemes and diesel for open cycle gas turbines over the weekend in order to place it in a better position to stabilise for the week ahead.