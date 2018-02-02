Pretoria - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has approved power utility Eskom’s application to purchase additional renewable energy from independent power producers, the department announced on Friday.

“The conclusion of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to enable the implementation of the outstanding projects under bid windows 3.5, 4 and 4.5 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Programme (REIPPP) is critical to implementation of the national energy policy as articulated in the Integrated Resource Plan of 2010,” said Brown in a statement.

In January, Eskom submitted an application to Brown, under Section 54 of the Public Finances Management Act, to purchase the additional energy.

Brown approved that application on Friday.

“South Africans have reason to feel very proud of the progress the country has made adding renewable energy to the energy mix. There are risks to Eskom’s financial and operational stability in the medium term, among others, that must be mitigated. We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint,” said Brown.

“I have requested Eskom to work expediently to implement the decision and avoid further delays. I have also written to the ministers of energy and of finance requesting that we discuss how to address Eskom’s genuine concerns through expediting a revision of the Government Support Framework Agreement."

She said finalising amendments to the National Energy Regulation Act would enable Eskom and National Energy Regulator (NERSA) to efficiently and effectively resolve deadlocks relating to tariffs and regulatory frameworks by including a pre-determined appeal mechanism.

African News Agency/ANA

