Eskom’s poor governance resulted in the power utility’s collapse - ANC

The ANC’s head of economic transformation, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said several recent discussions with Eskom had allowed the party to finally understand the power utility’s problems, but ultimately poor governance resulted in its collapse. Kubayi sat down with Newzroom Afrika’s Xoli Mngambi in a one-on-one interview ahead of the ANC’s Economic Transformation Committee Policy discussion to take place later on Thursday.

Discussing the state of Eskom, Mngambi asked Kubayi about her previous comments that the power utility was not playing open cards with the country. “We have since had several discussions with Eskom, and we now get to appreciate the nature of the problems, and we understand.” She said people misunderstood by assuming that the ANC was shifting the blame, but “we are not here to point the finger”.

While Kubayi shared little insight into the discussions with Eskom and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, she said they did discuss issues of sabotage and lack of maintenance being some of the bigger issues facing the power utility. She also stated that there was definitely no excess of power in the country as claimed by some, but rather, there was a significant shortfall. However, Kubayi said it was the constant changing of CEOs and poor governance that eventually resulted in the collapse of Eskom.

“The high turnover in governance tells you about the instability there,” she said. Eskom has, over the last few months, implemented a series of blackouts leading to businesses complaining about huge financial losses. Kubayi said in order to turn the economy around, fixing Eskom was at the top of the to-do list.

Previously, Kubayi said the country would have to lift the level of investments from 15% to 25% of GDP if it has to achieve some of the targets. [email protected] Political Bureau