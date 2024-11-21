Eskom's price hike proposed to Nersa will worsen cost of living crisis, says Ekurhuleni ANC

The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni has submitted a petition to the energy regulator, National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to oppose the proposed electricity tariff increase by Eskom. The party delivered a petition at the Nersa offices in Pretoria on Thursday that was signed by residents.

The petition calls for the energy regulator to consider a Consumer Price Index (CPI) based tariff increase, as opposed to the Eskom one. In August, Eskom proposed to Nersa a 36.15% tariff hike for the 2025 fiscal year, with increases of 11.81% in 2027 and 9.10% in 2028. Given that the proposed tariff increases for the upcoming three years are currently up for public comment, residents across Mzansi are voicing concern that they will experience extreme financial hardship if implemented.

The ANC believe that the tariffs would financially cripple the already struggling residents and businesses of Ekurhuleni, which also has high unemployment. The party stressed the harsh cost of living crisis facing the residents. Nersa is currently conducting public hearings regarding Eskom's application for an electricity tariff increase for the upcoming year.

In the meeting with Nersa officials, the ANC’s regional task team (RTT) member Sejo Mfeka pleaded with Nersa to hear the people’s cry for help, and invited the officials to Ekurhuleni and engage with residents on the tariffs. He advocated for some sessions of the public hearings to be held in their region, “to broaden the participation, to be an inclusive programme, with townships and informal settlement residents being able to be given an opportunity to have their say”. Meanwhile, over two million households were battling against Eskom's deadline to update their prepaid meters to accommodate the new system that the utility has introduced.

The deadline to update their prepaid meters is Sunday, November 24. IOL reported that a Soweto man who had been queuing at the Orlando East Communal Hall, Sports and Recreation Centre to upgrade his electricity meter, died while waiting for officials to arrive. [email protected]