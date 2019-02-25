SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg -The SACP has vowed to mobilise trade unions, especially Cosatu, to ensure that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intended unbundling of Eskom doesn’t lead to job losses. The SACP made the call as it formally endorsed the move to unbundle Eskom, saying it was part of Ramaphosa’s plan to clean state-owned enterprises from corruption.

On Sunday, SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande was adamant that his party’s priority was to retain the jobs of thousands of those employed by the entity.

“We are going to mobilise workers in the country to ensure that the unbundling of Eskom does not lead to its privatisation. We want government to commit that privatisation does not actually happen,” Nzimande said.

The SACP reiterated their call to law enforcement agencies to speed up the process of arresting those responsible for state capture, which include, according to Nzimande, those in the criminal justice system and intelligence unit in the country.

Nzimande also said his party wanted Eskom to play a central role in the generation of cleaner and renewable power.

Detailing his party’s plans following the SACP’s central committee meeting at the weekend, Nzimande said the SACP was throwing its full weight behind efforts led by Ramaphosa “in cleaning the state, including state-owned enterprises, of the corruption and malfeasance that threatened to run out of control over the past decade”.

“We were the first party to call for a probe into state capture. We were also the first to say the criminal justice system and intelligence were captured. It was for that reason that some of the SACP leaders were followed by unknown people.

“We are happy that the NPA has been cleaned up. We hope this will take us closer to a cleaner system.”

Nzimande said the party hoped that the Zondo Commission would conclude its findings soon, followed by the speedy arrest of those involved.

“Decisive action also needs to be taken against anybody responsible for sabotage at Eskom,” he said.

Nzimande said within the severe budgetary constraints, the state had to continue to provide financial and other support to stabilise and strengthen Eskom.

Political Bureau