Establishing SA’s seventh Parliament - here’s what you need to know

The Parliament of the Republic of South Africa has released information about the process of establishing the seventh Parliament of South Africa. From the first sitting of the Parliament to swearing-in of the President of South Africa, here’s a closer a look at five stages of establishing SA’s seventh Parliament.

Stage One: First sitting of the National Assembly The first sitting of the National Assembly will take place on June 14. The first sitting of the National Assembly will be presided over by the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The Chief Justice will preside over the swearing-in of the MPs and administer the oath or affirmation of faithfulness to the Republic of South Africa and the Constitution.

The election of the Speaker of Parliament will also be presided over by the Chief Justice and the Speaker of Parliament will preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker. The Chief Justice will preside over the election of the President and once the President is elected, he will cease to be a member of Parliament. The National Assembly is now constituted to make constitutional decisions.

Stage Two: First sitting of the Provincial Legislatures The first sitting of the Provincial Legislatures will take place on June 14. Provincial Legislatures will elect 10 members to represent each province at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Of the 10 members that are elected, six will become permanent delegates of the NCOP, while four will become special (non-permanent) delegates.

Stage Three: First sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) The first sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will take place on June 15. The Chief Justice will preside over the first sitting of the NCOP who will swear in as well as administer the prescribed oath and affirmation to the MPs. The Chief Justice will thereafter preside over the election of the NCOP chairperson, while the NCOP chairperson will preside of over the election of the Deputy Chairperson.

Stage Four: Inauguration of the President of South Africa The inauguration of the President of South Africa will take place on June 19. The Chief Justice will preside over the swearing-in of the President-elect. The Presidential inauguration indicates the start of the seventh administration. The President will appoint Cabinet Members as the Head of the Cabinet.