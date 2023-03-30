Estcourt IFP councillor reported to the Hawks for allegedly bribing another IFP councillor on behalf of ANC

Durban - A councillor of the IFP in the Inkosi Langalibalele (Estcourt) Local Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal has been reported to the Hawks for allegedly bribing a fellow councillor from his party with R100 000 in order to approve a petition to remove the political leadership of the municipality. In a batch of affidavits deposed with the Hawks in Durban on Tuesday this week under CAS 2/03/2023, Phineas Mjwayeleni Mkhize, the ward 21 councillor, alleged that this month he was invited to a meeting in Bergville.

He alleged that at that meeting he was informed that a petition calling for a motion of no confidence would be moved against the speaker, mayor and deputy mayor and they need his support. The support was in the form of signing the petition which required 50+1 signatures and for that he would be rewarded financially. The “operation” was allegedly sanctioned by the ANC in the region which is seeking to reclaim power in all municipalities lost in 2021. NEWS: A councillor of the IFP in the Inkosi Langalibalele (Estcourt) local municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal has been reported to the Hawks for allegedly bribing fellow (2) councillors from his party with R100 000 each in order green light a petition to remove the political — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 30, 2023 “Mkhize (Vusimuzi) offered me One Hundred Thousand Rands (R100 000.00) to come to the abovementioned meeting and to support the motion.

“Payment was made into my bank account as promised and I accordingly attended the meeting and signed the petition. I further signed a black affidavit sheet during the meeting. The contents of the affidavit were completed in my absentia by ANC whip councillor, Sabatha Mzimela. “This affidavit was further commissioned in my absence. During the time of being offered the above-mentioned sum of money, I was financially distraught and that is the only reason why I had supported the motion. “It was never, at any stage, my intention to support this motion,” reads part of Mkhize’s affidavit given to the Hawks.

In another affidavit which now forms part of the docket with the Hawks, the municipal manager of Inkosi Langalibalele, Sithembiso Mthembu, alleges that he received the petition which had the signatures of three IFP councillors, Phineas Mjwayeleni Mkhize, Vusimuzi Cyril Mkhize and Mlwane Nqobizitha Magwaza. They had joined other ANC councillors in the matter and he said it was later confirmed that three of the IFP councillors have been bribed with R100 000 each. “Mjwayeleni confirmed that he received money for about hundred thousand rand (R100 000) from Cyril.

“The three IFP councillors were asked by Cyril to open separate accounts in which the money would be deposited. “The matter was then reported to the Hawks and a case was registered (CAS 2/03/2023),” read part of Mthembu’s affidavit which was seen by IOL. Also attached as evidence is Mjwayeleni’s FNB bank statement which shows that the alleged R100 000 bribe was paid to him on 2 March 2023, via the bank’s app. From there he went on a shopping spree which includes a purchase at Tops at Spar where he spent R1799. 88 on what is believed to be on booze and some money was spent buying blocks and car parts.

The regional secretary of the ANC in the region (Josiah Gumede), Bonga Hlomuka, said they the ANC is not aware of the allegations and the ongoing investigation by the Hawks. Efforts to get the spokesperson of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, yielded no results. He did not respond to calls and messages. [email protected]