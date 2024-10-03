eSwatini’s top opposition party leader survives poisoning in South Africa

The People’s United Democratic Movement (Pudemo), eSwatini’s major opposition party, has stated that its president was nearly killed in an attack in Pretoria, South Africa. Pudemo announced that the leader, 46-year-old Mlungisi Makhanya, was hospitalised after a suspected poisoning in the early hours of on September 24.

He was quickly escorted to a hospital in Pretoria, accompanied by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). “The president is currently receiving the best possible medical care and is under security protection,” the party said in a statement. It further explained that it is in close contact with Makhanya’s family and is providing much-needed during this trying time.

“We are committed to keeping the public informed about any developments throughout the day. We urge all supporters and the public to keep president Makhanya in your thoughts and prayers as we wish him a swift recovery.” Makhanya is currently living in exile in South Africa and came into the country two years ago claiming he felt that his life was in danger in his homeland after the brutal assault on pro-democracy demonstrators. Pudemo claims the assassination attempt comes ahead of October protests demanding multi-party elections.