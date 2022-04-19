eThekwini ANCYL member gunned down

African National Congress (ANC) Youth League member Mfundo Mokoena was gunned down outside his home in eThekwini on Monday night. However, the party has insisted his death is not related to political infighting. The ANC in eThekwini expressed its sadness and shock at Mokeona’s sudden death.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mokoena served as a branch deputy secretary in ward 67, South of Durban. According to the ANC eThekwini branch, Mokoena was part of the dedicated team that was assigned to rebuild structures of the ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal. He was serving as a part of the Provincial Working Committee in the PCP and was a known activist who was also a part of SASCO when he studied at KZN Coastal FET College.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and comrades from his branch and the movement in general for the loss of a dedicated and promising cadre. “Cde Mfundo loved and lived the ANC. The killers have robbed his family, movement and society of a bright mind,” the eThekwini branch said. The party called on the police and justice system to act swiftly.

Story continues below Advertisment

The region called on those with information that may lead to the arrests to quickly report to the nearest police station “in order to end speculation”. “We call on the reporters not to make a speculative and divisive reporting that seeks to drive a wedge within the movement and society. Irresponsible reporting will shift the attention from real enemies towards sensationalism and derail the investigation,” the branch said, adding that while the excitement of the provincial leadership conference ended, their focus was to unite the region. The party added that they were also focused on rebuilding the province following the deadly floods.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Mfundo said it himself that, ‘I am a Congress man, I have accepted the results’. In his loving and handsome memory, let's all be loyal to the Congress, uKhongolose wabantu. Lala ngoxolo qabane lethu,” the party added. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment