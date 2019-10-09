Durban - A highly-anticipated eThekwini conference has divided the ANC Youth League in the region, with its chairperson, Thembo Ntuli, at war with fellow leaders on who should run the country’s biggest ANC structure.
The league, which was instrumental in bringing former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to power as regional chairperson in December 2015, has been crippled by the divisions.
eThekwini was among five regions in the province due to hold long- overdue conferences in December.
However, ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said on Tuesday that the decision by the national structure to migrate to a computerised membership system would further delay the respective conferences.
The ANCYL’s Thembo Ntuli has meanwhile been roped in to stand as the deputy regional chairperson for the ANC in what is thought to be a faction in support of Gumede.