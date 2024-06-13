eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda accepts NCOP deployment

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says he accepted his deployment to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) with “warm hands”. Kaunda took time to express his gratitude for his deployment while artfully dodging questions about what he thought of his leadership during his tenure at mayor.

Addressing the media at a briefing at the Durban City Hall on Thursday, he said he was not a part of the consultation process as members are not consulted when deployment plans are made. “As a member, you are called by the provincial secretary and officials and informed, not asked, you are informed that they wish to deploy you to a particular deployment. “Then you just take deployment as is. You don’t ask the reason why. Therefore, you cannot ask why you are being deployed or why the African National Congress decided to deploy you,” Kaunda said.

He added that the party decides on deployment when they see that the person is now ready to be deployed or the individual is at the stage where he or she can be given serious responsibility.

— Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) June 13, 2024 On Wednesday, IOL reported that Kaunda was removed at eThekwini mayor and redeployed to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo said the move was part of the party identifying key areas that require urgent focus.