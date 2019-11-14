Durban - Ethekwini Municipality, which has recently experienced devastating effects of climate change, has come up with an action plan to reduce carbon emission, Mxolisi Kaunda told international delegates in Durban.
Welcoming international dignitaries who attended the 17th African Ministerial Conference on the Environment on Thursday, Kaunda said the plan would contribute in slowing down climate change.
The four-day event is due to end on Friday.
He said the city had last month presented the plan to the C40 Mayors World Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark.
He said the city, like the rest of the world, was vulnerable to unpredictable weather changing conditions. He said the recent tornado was as a result of climate change. The tornado swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and injured scores of people and destroyed homes.