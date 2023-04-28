Ethiopian prime minister holds talks with rival Sudanese leaders to end conflict

Cape Town - Leader of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has confirmed that he has held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end the conflict in Sudan. Ahmed said he had held talks with both Dagalo and head of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, for the cessation of hostilities.

Reports emerged that Al-Burhan was amenable to proposed peace talks in Juba, South Sudan. Ahmed said peace was the only solution to the conflict and the people of Sudan did not deserve to be caught up in the war. “The great people of Sudan deserve peace. I have held phone discussions with both General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo on the need to settle differences amicably and bring stability to Sudan,” said Ahmed.

Dagalo also confirmed his talks with Ahmed to stop the conflict in Sudan. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands injured. It has been reported that more than 20 000 prisoners have escaped from jail. Both the RSF and the Sudanese army blame each other for the escape of the inmates.

Dagalo said he held discussions with Ahmed. “I held a productive conversation with the Ethiopian Prime Minister @AbiyAhmedAli, during which we addressed various aspects of the ongoing crisis in Sudan and exchanged views on the current crisis. The Ethiopian prime minister urged the importance of finding a solution to the Sudanese issue. He also expressed his support for the Sudanese people, and their choices, and emphasising on Ethiopia’s readiness to provide assistance to help Sudan get through this crisis,” said Dagalo. Al-Burhan and Dagalo have been locked in a bitter battle for the control of Sudan.

The discussions between Dagalo and Ahmed came after the RSF leader held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Early this week Dagalo said he also held talks with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces have been involved in a fight over the past two weeks, which has led to the flow of refugees to neighbouring countries and the rescue of nationals from different countries.

South Africa also rescued 77 nationals and those from Angola and Lesotho. The UN and AU have been calling for the two sides in Sudan to end hostilities. [email protected]