Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed. File photo

DURBAN - Ethiopian prime minister Dr Abiy Ahmed will attend the ANC's 108th anniversary celebrations in Kimberley on Saturday before joining president Cyril Ramaphosa for official state business on Sunday. "On Sunday, January 12, the prime minister will join the president at the Union Buildings in Tshwane," said Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

Diko said the meeting would include discussions on matters of mutual national development, regional and continental issues as well as international developments.

"The visit will also explore potential areas of trade and investment for the benefit of both countries in industries such as telecommunications, road infrastructure, mining, agro-processing and manufacturing," said Diko.

The visit also formed part of the preparation for South Africa’s assumption of a year-long term as chair of the African Union in February, she added.