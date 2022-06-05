Eugene Modise is the new ANC chairperson in Tshwane

Former ANC Tshwane regional secretary Eugene Modise has been elected the chairperson of the ANC Tshwane region, beating former incumbent Kgosi Maepa by a large margin of 174 votes. Maepa obtained only 84 votes.

Story continues below Advertisement

A total of 260 people voted at the conference. Frans Boshielo was elected as the deputy regional chairperson, while George Matjila is the new secretary. Sydwell Manana has been elected deputy secretary and Simphiwe Mbatha is the new Tshwane treasurer.

The Tshwane conference started off with a bump when a group of ANC members approached their lawyers with plans to interdict the Greater Tshwane Provincial Conference. The aggrieved group is believed to be Maepa’s supporters. Speaking on ENCA, the newly elected chairperson, Modise said they were now planning to bring unity and stability to the region.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said they planned on embarking on a number of visits to the party’s branches to share their common plan. “The plan is there. The only thing that must happen now is implementation. We know our shortcomings, we are not proud of them. That is why we have a plan that we will implement and we are not going to compromise on that,” he said. He added that the newly-elected ANC leadership was not prepared to respect the coalition government in Tshwane as the coalition was agreed on “outside of us”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“There is no way to work with the DA as they were not pro-black. “We are going to work with our own communities and ensure they get service delivery,” he said. Modise said the ANC was currently running 70 wards and they planned on using the power the party wielded in those wards to claim lost ground.