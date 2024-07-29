Everything we know so far about Jacob Zuma’s expulsion from the ANC

The African National Party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) has expelled its former leader and long-standing member, Jacob Zuma. Background

In December last year, Zuma announced that he would campaign for the newly-formed Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in the May 29 national and provincial elections. In his announcement, Zuma said he would remain an ANC member, while his vote would be in favour of the MK Party. In January, the ANC suspended Zuma. The party opted to wait until after the elections to take any further action against Zuma. Jacob Zuma addressing the media in Sandton. File Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Timeline March 25 - According to the NDC finding, a virtual disciplinary hearing was set down However, a day before that, Zuma's secretary told the NDC that he did not have time to appoint someone to represent him and he did not have the requisite facilities to participate. May 7 - The hearing was set to take place at Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in Gauteng. The MK Party called for its members to support Zuma by gathering at Luthuli House. The ANC chose to call off the hearing due to safety concerns.

July 17 - The NDC set a new date for the hearing and was informed by attorney Mafika Sihlali would represent Zuma. He threatened court action if he was not given documents pertaining to the hearing. The NDC reminded him that only a member in good standing may represent another member facing disciplinary action. The NDC requested Sihlali to provide details of his ANC membership status and he later informed them that Tony Yengeni would represent Zuma, as he was in good standing with the party. Zuma did not attend the hearing. July 23 - A new date was set for the virtual disciplinary hearing. The NDC did not submit to Zuma's requests to have the hearing open to the public. July 28 - Zuma is expelled.

Jacob Zuma at a MK Party rally at the Alexandra Stadium File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers What happens now?

Zuma, as per the NDC’s findings has 21 days to appeal his expulsion. Noting Zuma's commentary about his wish to die as a member of the ANC, the NDC said Zuma's anger against the ANC overcame his emotional attachment to the organisation and blinded him from seeing the contradictory position he had placed himself in. "As torturous as it may be for the charged member to find himself outside the ANC after devoting more than six decades of his life to the organisation at great personal sacrifice, it would not be permissible for him to be a member of the MK Party and the ANC at the same time," the NDC's findings stated. Can he rejoin the ANC?