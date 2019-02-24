African National Congress presidency spokesman Zizi Kodwa denied that he raped a woman at a luxury Johannesburg hotel last year. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - African National Congress presidency spokesman Zizi Kodwa on Sunday denied that he raped a woman at a luxury Johannesburg hotel last year. In a statement, Kodwa said he was informed by ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte a week ago that a woman had written a letter to the party accusing him of drugging her and another woman and raping her. The accusations were a ''dirty tricks'' campaign, he said.

''At the outset, I deny these accusations with the contempt they deserve. I refuse to succumb to extortion and blackmail. Most importantly, I refuse to bow down to dirty tricks by cowards operating from factional dark corners, using women to fight or neutralise me.

"Most tragically, I detest the use of such serious societal maladies such as rape, sexual harassment, and women abuse to simply achieve narrow factional and political ends. It is an insult to the women of this country and the fight against women abuse,'' he said.

On Saturday, Duarte confirmed to journalists during a media briefing that the woman, who is not an ANC member, wrote a letter to her detailing the complaint. She said the party advised the woman to report the matter to the police, as the issue was a criminal matter and not related to staff issues.

In the letter, the woman alleged that she was invited for drinks on a Saturday evening by her then friend Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane at the upmarket Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton, which she said she had frequented before and never felt unsafe.

After having drinks with a group of people, including Kodwa, she decided not to drive home but sleep over at one of the hotel's apartments, as she was intoxicated. The following morning, she said, Kodwa came to her room complimenting her, and that she realised that Kodwa had slept in the next room in the apartment.

She alleged that Kodwa insisted they have champagne together. A friend of hers joined them and an hour later she and the friend felt dizzy and both decided to take a nap. She alleged that hours later she and her friend woke up ''aroused, kissing, and inappropriately touching each other''.

She said she remembered opening the door for Kodwa and ''everything went blank'' thereafter until she woke up again and saw used condoms on the floor. Kodwa and two men were in the room. She said medical tests results showed that she had been drugged.

Kodwa said he was seeking legal advice and would not rest until the identities of those ''behind the dirty tricks are revealed''.

