Everything you need to know about Easter weekend restrictions
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced a restriction on alcohol over the Easter period, but left a raft of other restrictions in place as the country heads into the long weekend.
Ramaphosa said the country will remain on level 1, with a few changes. Unchanged restrictions include curfew from midnight until 4am.
Beaches will remain open, funerals remain restricted to the maximum of 100 and interprovincial travel remains open.
Here are all the new restrictions for the Easter weekend:
Gatherings
- Church gatherings are permitted subject to health protocols.
- Such gatherings may not exceed 250 people for indoor venues and 500 persons for outdoor venues.
- Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used.
- Under the new regulations, night vigils or other gatherings before or after funerals are still not permitted while the doors of nightclubs will remain shut.
Curfew and liquor
- Curfew remains the same at 00:00 to 4am.
- Sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited over the Easter weekend, Friday-Monday. On-site sale of alcohol at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed
Transport and travelling
- Interprovincial travelling is permitted
Ramaphosa urged South Africans to adhere to the Easter restrictions and also reiterated that large gatherings have the potential to spread the virus, despite the application of measures around social distancing and sanitising.
