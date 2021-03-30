Everything you need to know about Easter weekend restrictions

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced a restriction on alcohol over the Easter period, but left a raft of other restrictions in place as the country heads into the long weekend.

Ramaphosa said the country will remain on level 1, with a few changes. Unchanged restrictions include curfew from midnight until 4am.

Beaches will remain open, funerals remain restricted to the maximum of 100 and interprovincial travel remains open.