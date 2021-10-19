Ex-AFU chief Hofmeyr says law enforcement contaminated by corruption

Former head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) Willie Hofmeyr says law enforcement has been contaminated by corruption. Hofmeyr participated in a high-level dialogue hosted by the Inclusive Society Institute (ISI) on Tuesday.

He said law enforcement has been stained as every police commissioner since 2000 has been removed over serious allegations of corruption. “We are not giving enough attention to prevention,” said Hofmeyr. Hofmeyr had been with the NPA for some time and left about two years ago.

A panel comprising international and national experts engaged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed establishment of a National Anti-Corruption Council (NACC) for the country. The ISI and the Anti-Corruption Centre for Education and Research (ACCERUS) of Stellenbosch, through its School of Public Leadership, partnered to research the realities of international and African Advisory Councils against corruption and to produce a report which will be handed to the public policymakers as a contribution to policy development. The report seeks to make recommendations on the desirability of the NACC.

Lead researcher of the Inclusive Society Institute Professor Evangelis Mantzaris, who is also involved in compiling the report, said no single body could defeat corruption. “Political will and the right personnel will allow us to move forward. The most fundamental attitude is to actually upgrade what exists in the anti-corruption agencies,” he said. Mantzaris said no one could fight against corruption without the strong support of the society, communities, government and all its institutions.

He added that the report would be “very comprehensive” and provide 10 recommendations. Senior Lecturer in Commercial Law with a special focus on Anti-Corruption Law and Policy at The Hague University of Applied Sciences in The Netherlands, Dr Abiola Makinwa, said there is a need for a radical new approach. “What has worked? Take focus away from punishment to prevention. This is a growing trend.” [email protected]