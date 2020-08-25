Ex-Bosasa employee tells Zondo commission about Christmas meat allegedly intended for Nomvula Mokonyane

Johannesburg – A former Bosasa employee has testified at the Zondo commission about former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane allegedly receiving a meat package which was funded by the company. Bongiwe Dube, a former employee at Bosasa, took the stand on Tuesday. She worked at Bosasa's head office and was responsible for providing catering services. She recalled an incident in December 2017 when she received a call from a butchery service provider who told her a large delivery of meat was ready for delivery, and she was required to provide a delivery address. Dube said she found the call strange because at the time Bosasa's main office was closed for the Christmas break. She then called her boss, Catherine Mathabata, who confirmed she did not need to worry because she would arrange for the delivery and that it was intended for Mokonyane. Dube said she was unaware whether the meat was delivered to Mokonyane, but all she did was confirm the details to Mathabatha, who was her senior.

"The Food Boys (butchery company) called me and they wanted to know since the head office was closed for the Christmas break and they said there is a big order done by Catherine Mathbatha. They asked where it was going to and I asked to confirm (with Catherine Mathabatha) and that is when I was told (by Catherine) that I should not worry it is for Miss Mokonyane," Dube testified.

When former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi appeared at the inquiry last year he said Bosasa would provide Mokonyane with Christmas packages consisting of meat, cold drinks and alcohol.

Mokonyane denied these claims when she appeared at the inquiry in July.

Dube also told the inquiry she had been responsible for arranging a birthday cake for former president Jacob Zuma's birthday celebration.

"We only did a birthday once for Jacob Zuma. We were instructed by Allister. We ordered a cake and arranged snacks and all those things," Dube testified.

Agrizzi had also told the inquiry about a similar incident where he had arranged a birthday cake for Zuma at Mokonyane's request.

Mokonyane denied she had made the arrangements for Zuma's birthday celebrations.

"Chairperson, I wish to indicate the provision of these things had many people involved. It was people who wanted to wish former president Jacob Zuma a happy birthday. It was even done on many activities such as Thabo Mbeki's birthday celebrations," Mokonyane said

Agrizzi said Mokonyane was paid bribes, which include over R40 000 in cash and security upgrades to her Krugersdorp home because of the political power she wielded.

Mokonyane disputed these claims and reiterated Agrizzi was giving her too much power.

Dube also testified she had witnessed high profile ANC politicians including Fikile Mbalula and Gwede Mantashe at Bosasa offices.

