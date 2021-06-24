Ex Bosasa officials fail to appear after being issued with warrants of arrest

Johannesburg – Arrest warrants have been issued to two former Bosasa officials amid failing to appear at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on corruption and money laundering cases. Former Bosasa fleet manager, Frans Vorster and former Bosasa accountant, Carlos Bonafacio, failed to appear, citing medical reasons.

NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the court handed down warrants of arrest against the two but stayed the warrants until their appearance in August. The two are accused of corruption. It is alleged the two acted in common purpose with former Bosasa CFO, Angelo Agrizzi, and that R180 000 was paid to a Roodepoort car dealership in April 2007, as a deposit for the purchase of a Mercedes- Benz, valued at R550 000 for the benefit of former Department of Correctional Services Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Patrick Gillingham. Seboka said further, that Bonafacio faces an additional charge of money laundering.

“The charges emanate from allegations that the pair facilitated a payment of a R180 000 bribe for the benefit of Gillingham, who was part of the department’s bid adjudication committee (BAC). The department’s BAC awarded contracts valued over R1 billion to Bosasa,” said Seboka. Meanwhile, the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court postponed the Bosasa Operations (PTY) R1.8 billion fraud and corruption matter to August 13 2021, for all the accused to be present in court. Seboka said former Commissioner of Correctional Services (DCS), Linda Mti, former DCS Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Patrick Gillingham, and former Bosasa CFO, Andries Van Tonder were three of the four accused in attendance.

Seboka added that the fourth accused, Agrizzi, sent a medical certificate which was handed to the court by his lawyer who also told the court that Agrizzi would be testifying virtually at the State Capture Commission this morning. "The matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007, which were valued at over R1.8 billion. This was for rendering catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installing perimeter fencing and supplying television systems and monitoring equipment.