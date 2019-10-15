Johannesburg - One of Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina’s arch-detractors wants him out of office and has gone as far as accusing him of using his power to target political opponents who often disagree with him.
Nkosinathi Shabalala, a former Ward 60 councillor and former member of the ANC regional executive committee, alleges that Masina and his leadership had collectively pushed for him to be suspended by the party for siding with his community over the failure of the metro to implement IDP (integrated development plan) priorities for his ward.
Speaking outside the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in Joburg yesterday, where he led a march of more than 100 members from his ward, Shabalala said many people had been forced to stay in shacks for years, despite the government having approved their housing subsidies.
“The ANC-led government has fed us with empty promises for the past ten years while they were allocating houses and stands to their preferred beneficiaries. We have been voting cows for them to ascend to power,” Shabalala said.
He maintained that the metro had abandoned even those it had issued with approvals for housing subsidies.