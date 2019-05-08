Former President Kgalema Motlanthe and his wife at Killarney Country Club. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe said he is confident that the ANC will emerge victorious in the elections. Motlanthe was speaking on Wednesday after casting his vote at Killarney Country Club.

He said he did not see the need of a coalition in Gauteng because the ANC would win, they had campaigned for the province to get a clear majority.

"If it happens that Gauteng lose we will take it from there but for now the ANC will win," said Motlanthe.

The former president placed his ballot paper in a voting box in front of spectators and the media after he had been waiting his turn to vote in a long queue with other voters. It took him about an hour to get to the front.

The ANC elder later explained why he chose to join the queue. "If you jump the queue in this respect, what stops you from jumping the queue in all other respects. It’s the right thing to do?".

Motlanthe, who was accompanied by his wife Gugu, was heard jovially chatting with fellow voters.

African News Agency/ANA



