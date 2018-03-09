The Hawks have been investigating the former Sars High Risk Investigation Unit, as well as Former SARS Commissioner Pravin Gordhan, for supposedly taking part in illegal interceptions and spying. File picture: Mike Hutchings

Johannesburg - Former SARS executives Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg, and Andries Janse van Rensburg have been issued with a summons to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on April 9 on charges of corruption and contravention of the Rica Act.





The investigation has been tainted with allegations that it has been used as a political ploy against Gordhan.





Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that the trio had been issued with summonses, in confidence, on Friday.





Mulaudzi was agitated that the cloak of secrecy under which the summonses were served to the trio of ex-Sars executives had ended up being revealed to the media.





"We gave those guys (the summonses) in confidence, with respect. All of a sudden it's in the media, yes we can confirm that we have served them but we're not going to go into details. I don't know why they're busy running to the media, for what?'' "They want to act as if there's a war between us, we gave it to their lawyers in confidence and now they run to the media. It's not fair man. We also have the right to do it in public, but we don't want to because there's no need for that," Mulaudzi said.





He said Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Van Rensburg had been served with the summonses on charges of corruption and contravening the RICA Act.. He said two of the summonses were served in Pretoria while one was served in Cape Town.



