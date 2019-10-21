The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has reportedly paid out settlements to some of its former staff members who were this year placed on suspension.
News24 reports that former IT head Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane and group executive of employee relations Luther Lebelo were paid out R1.6 million and R1.25 million respectively.
The settlements were equal to six months salaries and were part of an agreement with the revenue service, the site reported.
Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Lebelo were placed on suspension in July this year along with other executives including Hlengani Mathebula (chief officer for governance, internal relations, strategy and communications) and Teboho Mokoena (chief officer for human capital and development).
Their services were terminated earlier this month and, in a statement released at the time, Sars said it would not proceed with further actions against Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Lebelo in pursuance of allegations against them respectively and wished them well in their future endeavours.
News24 also reports that Mokoena and Mathebula were also awarded settlements.
When Sars undertook the suspensions it said that they were part of its strategy to review its leadership in response to the findings released by the Nugent commission.
The commission was headed by retired Judge Robert Nugent and was aimed at investigating governance matters at Sars.