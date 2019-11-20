Durban - Recently shifted former head of department (HoD) in the KZN department of social development, Nokuthula Khanyile, has finally spoken out after weeks of silence while departmental workers alleged that she is corrupt, ruled with an iron fist and she was milking service providers.
In an exclusive interview with Independent Media on Tuesday afternoon in Durban, Khanyile said there was an agenda to drive her out her of the department because she was very firm in dealing with wrongdoing by officials under her watch.
She said there was a group “of less than 10 people” that was driving the agenda to kick her out of the department and they were mobilising the entire staff against her.
Asked why would they go to such lengths, Khanyile said most of them were facing charges of misconduct and they were about to be hauled over the coals hence their effort to get rid of her.
“These people who are involved in this smear campaign are less than ten and we know who they are. I am talking about people who are driving this issue… What they are doing now is they are mobilising all officials who have been disciplined, but I am not worried about that because all the due processes (of charging them) were followed,” Khanyile said, adding that some of the people have tried to overturn their dismissals and failed.