‘Expel Israeli ambassador to South Africa and close the embassy in Pretoria’: Economic Freedom Fighters

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused the South African government of inadequate intervention to send a clear message to Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. IOL reported on Thursday that the South African government has issued a media statement, expressing “grave” concern over the continuing escalation of military action by the State of Israel on its neighbour, the State Palestine and the Lebanese Republic, as well as the subsequent response by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) in Pretoria said South Africa was calling on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and avoid actions that would escalate tensions in a particularly fragile region. In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, said South Africa approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to report Israel was an expensive route which was also “cosmetic”. President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving Letter of Credence from Ambassador of the State of Israel, Eliav Belotsercovsky in 2022. File Picture: Presidency Gardee insisted that Ambassador of Israel to South Africa, Eliav Belotsercovsky must be sent packing.

“The ANC has the blood of the people of Palestine on its hands. The ANC together with all of us in Parliament took a decision that the diplomatic offices of Israel should be removed from South Africa and diplomats of Israel should be declared persona non grata in South Africa. But that has not happened, notwithstanding that, it is a resolution of the National Assembly,” said Gardee. “It is just cosmetic this issue of (going to) the International Court of Justice. The real action is here in South Africa, and not in the Hague. We must see the seriousness of the ANC by expelling the ambassador of Israel from South Africa just like Israel has been bold enough to say the Secretary General of the United Nations (António Guterres) is not welcome in Tel Aviv.” Gardee said South Africa “wasted” millions of taxpayers’ money on the International Court of Justice mission.

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee. File Picture In November last year, the African National Congress’ then chief whip Pemmy Majodina and EFF leader Julius Malema said the conduct of Israel had pushed South Africa to cut ties with Tel Aviv, until there was a ceasefire in the Middle East. This was after the majority of 248 Members of Parliament in South Africa voted in support of the motion to cut ties with Israel until it had agreed to a ceasefire. A total of 91 MPs voted against the motion at the time. Majodina tabled an amendment to the motion that was initially tabled by Malema in which the ANC wanted Israel to also agree to UN-facilitated peace talks on Gaza.

At the time, the ANC said the Israeli embassy must be closed “until a ceasefire is agreed to by Israel and Israel commits to binding UN-facilitated negotiations whose outcome must be a just, sustainable, and lasting peace”. Malema said he welcomed the ANC’s support of the motion to close the Israeli embassy until there was an end to the conflict. After that motion in South Africa’s Parliament, Israel recalled its ambassador in South Africa "for consultations".

On Wednesday, ANC international relations sub-committee deputy chairperson, Obed Bapela said South Africa subscribes to a two-State solution where Israel and Palestine will co-exist in peace. “There are about nine or 11 States in the world that have already closed the (Israeli) embassies, but the closing of the embassy does not end the carnage, the closing of the embassy does not end the massacre and genocide that has already claimed 44,000 lives. “Even if we are to close it (the embassy), Israel was going to behave the way it is. What we need to do is go to the imperialist forces that continue to support by giving money and aid to Israel. The International Court of Justice was one means because it is a court of the United Nations and once that court can pronounce on Israel as a murderer and doing genocide, calling for a ceasefire, that would be a major victory,” said Bapela.