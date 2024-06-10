‘Expelled’ MK Party founder, Jabulani Khumalo plans to defy Zuma and attend first sitting of parliament

Expelled founder of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Jabulani Khumalo has confirmed that he will be attend the first sitting of parliament, despite a statement from the party stating that its members will not attend the sitting. Khumalo announced this in a statement on Monday, stating that, "I, Jabulani Khumalo, am making this public statement in my capacity as the leader of uMkhonto weSizwe."

MKP has indicated that its 58 elected members, who are expected to occupy seats in the National Assembly, will boycott and not attend the first sitting. The party which gained a little over 14% of the national vote has in addition indicated that they intend to interdict the first sitting National Assembly, citing voting irregularities. The MKP is arguing that the National Assembly's first session should not have been scheduled because it is unconstitutional.

Khumalo was sent packing with other four members in April in what the MKP said was aimed at purifying itself from “rogue elements”. Khumalo registered the MKP on September 7 with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). Khumalo urged all the MKP members who are on the list for parliament to be present at the National Assembly to allow the process of the seventh administration to convene.

"Should any MK member of parliament not avail themselves for understandable fear of victimisation by Mr Zuma and his clique, will not in itself be the basis for parliament not to continue with its business of swearing in members of parliament and continue with its scheduled business on the date chosen by the Chief Justice," he said. The statement reads: "Our members of parliament will be present for their swearing in on the designated date. "The purported MK communication to the effect that parliament is not constituted based on the absence of 58 MK members of parliament is misguided in law and frankly embarrassing.

"The true leader of MK, being myself, does not agree with it. Parliament has been constituted with 400 members as at the confirmation of 400 elected members following the elections. "Mr Zuma will not continue to abuse our democratic processes, the will of the people and continue to undermine our Parliament and other constitutional institutions such as our courts and not least their leader, Chief Justice. "I confirm that I, on behalf of MK, accept the results as pronounced by the Independent Electoral Commission and no amount of staple conspiracy theories by Mr Zuma will collapse this nation."

Although the party and Khumalo had clashes and have locked horns in court, he was not removed from the party's parliamentary list. Khumalo is the number one candidate on the list of people to represent the organisation in Parliament. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo confirmed on Monday that the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA) where the next President of South Africa and Speaker of Parliament will be elected will take place on Friday, June 14.