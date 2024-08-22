Expelled MK Party members gear up for battle

Ten of the 18 Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party Ministers in Parliament (MPs) recently expelled from the party will have to wait until next month to have their day in court. The group appeared briefly in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday where they expected to challenge their sacking. They also want the swearing in of new MPs halted.

The court adjourned the matter to allow for parties to file the necessary answering and replying affidavits. The expelled MPs alleged that they were not consulted about their dismissal and the due processes to remove them, were not followed. Speaking to the SABC, the group's attorney Wendy Celez, said the 10 wanted their termination from the party to be set aside.

She said they will wait until the next court appearance where the court is expected to make its finding based on the documents supplied. The group believe that they were removed to make place for those coming from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Last week, Floyd Shivambu, one of the EFF’s co-founders announced his departure from the party to join the MK Party.

In the shocking turn of events, Shivambu read out the contents of his resignation letter in a media briefing. At the briefing, Shivambu said he would not be renewing his membership of the EFF and also requested to be released from all his party duties including his position as an MP. Mzwanele Manyi has also left the EFF to join the MK Party. The MK Party has, however, warned those who approach the courts have basically fired themselves.

Speaking to the Daily News, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the MPs knew that they were in Parliament at the mercy of the party. Stating that he didn’t know why they were being taken to court, Ndhlela said the MK Party has drawn a line and those who are taking the party to court must be dealt with. “They have fired themselves from the organisation,” he said.