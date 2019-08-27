A crashed car, which police say Gavin Watson was killed, is loaded onto a pick-up truck at OR Tambo airport. File photo: AP Photo.

As theories around the fatal road crash that claimed the life of Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson swirls around, an accident analyst says it would take thorough investigation to back up claims that it was a suicide. Watson, 71, whose company was alleged to be running one of the complex corruption schemes in the country post 1994, died on Monday morning while he was driving to OR Tambo International airport.

However, some media reports suggest that he was not carrying enough money for a trip and he had no passport with him.

Darrell Strydom of Johannesburg-based firm J.P. Strydom Accident Consultants (JPSAC), a company specialising in the investigation of motor vehicle accidents, says that in order to prove such claim, one should consider all the evidence and circumstances particular to the matter. It would be helpful to try determine the speed travelled and how the accident unfolded or occurred.

One would want to determine if the collision can be attributed to mechanical failure of the vehicle and or human error.

One would also want to seek results from blood tests of the driver to determine if there was any use or abuse of drugs or medication that could impair the driver's faculties.

“There are many factors to consider including direct and/or circumstantial evidence before one can reasonably conclude that the facts point to a possible suicide,” Strydom said.

He emphasised, "A full and thorough investigation has to be done. The investigator should not leave any stone unturned".

Meanwhile, as the search for answers continues, there are also theories that Watson, who was expected to shed more light on corruption in the country when he appeared before the state capture commission, was eliminated using intelligence tactics.

Others are suggesting that he committed suicide like Brett Kebble to avoid prosecution while others claim that he was not in the vehicle as claimed by authorities.

Political Bureau