EXPLAINED: Names of MPs and MPLs handed over to SA’s Chief Justice, this is what happens next

Following the country’s national and provincial elections held on May 29, and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) declaring the elections free and fair, the Chief Justice has now received a list of names of who will make up the country’s Member of Parliament (MP) in the National Assembly (NA), and Member of Provincial Legislature (MPL). This list was officially handed to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo from the IEC chairperson, Mosotho Moepya.

This list will then be handed to the Secretary to Parliament in preparation for the first sitting of the NA as well as the names of those who will make up the nine provincial legislatures, for their first sittings. Constitutional law expert, Professor Pierre de Vos, explained that from these lists, a president and premiers will be elected at the sitting, which must happen 14 days after the election results were declared. This could only be hampered by court action to prevent any swearing in attempts, he told Newzroom Afrika.

This process continues despite the disputes that have been raised following the elections. According to de Vos, this does not stop the formal declaration of results and the process that follows. Speaking to the media, Zondo explained that there will be the announcement of the first sitting of Parliament then the sittings of various legislatures, the sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and then the inauguration of the president, deputy president and ministers.