EXPLAINED: This is how the IEC tallies up our votes

With around two million or 20% of the votes already counted, here's a guide to how the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) counts ballots. 1. Ballots are counted at the voting station where they were cast. The IEC said party agents, independent candidate agents and observers monitor the entire counting and results process. They are present at all times.

2. Sealed ballot boxes are opened and then emptied. Each ballot paper is then unfolded, face down, and they are checked for the official IEC security stamped. Stamped ballots are considered valid while those without stamps are deemed invalid and not counted towards results. 3. All valid ballot papers are then sorted, meaning they are grouped together by their colour. The ballots are then put into piles according to votes for each party and candidate. 4. Finally, the ballots are counted and bundled into packs of 100. The results are counted for each party or candidate.

5. The results for the various parties or candidates are reconciled against the number of ballots received and the total number of ballots cast at that voting station.



— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 30, 2024 The IEC explained that result slips are signed by the presiding officer, independent candidate agents and party agents, with a copy of the results slip is posted on the door of each voting station. The other copy is transported to the local IEC office where it is scanned and captured in the results system. “The results are also verified by independent external auditors. The results centres are there for political party representatives and independents to monitor the voting, counting and results process. Other stakeholders present include the media and observers,” the IEC said.