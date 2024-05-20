EXPLAINER: This is what we know about Jacob Zuma’s MK Party

The Electoral Commission has explained that while uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) leader, Jacob Zuma's face will still appear on ballot papers in the May 29 elections, his name will be removed from the list of candidates nominated by the MK Party. This comes after the Constitutional Court on Monday ruled that Zuma was not eligible for election to Parliament, effectively overturning an earlier ruling by the Electoral Court that stated Zuma could in fact serve as a Member of Parliament (MP).

The Electoral Commission (IEC) stated that Zuma could not stand as an MP due to his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court in 2021, which allegedly spurred the infamous July 2021 riots. Let's take a look back at when the MK Party was formed, its legal battles since its inception, and where the party stands today, just nine days before the country's citizens head to the polls. What is the MK Party?

Launched in December 2023, the MK Party has emerged as a significant part of the country's political landscape. The party was founded by Jabulani Khumalo. Khumalo was eventually ousted from the party in May this year. The party said the removal of Khumalo, Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng and Rochelle Davidson, was a move to "purify itself from rogue elements that would blur the lines to the two-thirds majority". MK Party founder, Jabulani Khumalo. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

Legal woes The MK Party has been involved in legal wrangles since its formation. First with the use of the MK name and logo and then with Zuma’s eligibility to content the elections. Initially, the African National Congress (ANC), of which Zuma is still a card-carrying member, objected to the use of the uMkhonto weSizwe name and logo. Historically, ‘uMkonto weSizwe’ is the ANC’s (now disbanded) military wing and was founded in 1961 by Nelson Mandela.

The ANC hauled Zuma and his party affiliates to court. However, the ruling party lost the battle in April. After winning round 1, the MK Party continued to campaign with Zuma in the leading role. Zuma was back in court only days later to find out if the Electoral Court deemed him fit to stand as a MP. As we’ve come to learn, Zuma won this battle. However, the IEC appealed the decision of the electoral court to the highest court in the land, aka the ConCourt, after it said it wanted clarity on the interpretation of section 47 of the Constitution. This brings us to where we are today

On Monday, the ConCourt ruled that Zuma was, in fact, not eligible to stand as an MP. Where to next? The MKP continues to canvas for votes ahead of the elections next week, despite allegations that signatures were forged so that the party would meet the IEC threshold.

Reacting to the ConCourt’s ruling, the party Sihle Ngubane said Zuma’s face will remain on the May 29 ballot papers. Ngubane said Zuma would give the party further direction to follow, including taking any action in response to the ruling.