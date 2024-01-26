Eyes on ICJ, former president Jacob Zuma as ANC NEC meeting convenes

The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) is awaiting the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said. The ICJ will hand down a pivotal ruling on Friday, on whether it will grant emergency measures to stop Israel’s war on Gaza, which has so far claimed over 25,000 lives.

This after South Africa lodged a genocide case against the Israeli government for allegedly killing people in Palestine. "Whether the outcome of SA's genocide case against Israel is negative or positive, we have made our point. As a country, we stand for justice, and humanity stands with us. We stand for determination; we are against genocide," he said. The ANC NEC is convening a two-day meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng, this weekend ahead of the party's manifesto launch next month.

The meeting will be followed by the NEC lekgotla from Sunday to Monday. The meeting is expected to focus on geopolitical and crucial domestic issues, including key decisions on organisational renewal and political developments. Speaking to the media, Mbalula said the meeting will also speak to the steps to be taken against the former president, Jacob Zuma, who is now campaigning for the MK party.

Responding to why the party has not taken action against Zuma, Mbalula said the ANC was guided by principles and values and therefore could not act on media reports without proper consultation.

However, he stated that "there is no premium member of the ANC and a precious one that is above the rules of the ANC," maintaining that action would be taken against Zuma.

