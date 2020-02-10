Forum 4 Service Delivery leader Mbahare Kekana says the party will not participate in any municipal by-election until a national elective conference in August. PHOTO: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)

BRITS - The Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) will not participate in any municipal ward by-election ahead of a national meeting in August to choose a new leadership, party head Mbahare Kekana said on Monday. "The organisation will be focusing on building itself bottom up to reclaim the space in community again," Kekana said.

"As such the F4SD will be going all the way guns blazing recruiting scores of new members to the movement."

He said it was critical for the party to convene a planning session after it lost three seats during a January 15 by-election in Mamusa municipality in North West province.

The vote was held after the provincial government dissolved the council following a collapse of basic services.