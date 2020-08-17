Face masks will be around even after level 2, says Dlamini Zuma

Cape Town – The need to wear face masks will remain even after the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said on Monday.

Dlamini used the example of China, where wearing masks have been the norm for years. She cautioned South Africans cannot afford to be lax about health protocols because of the risk it poses for transmitting the coronavirus to others – especially now that family visits are permitted.

“We are not safe until we are all safe,” Dlamini Zuma said.

She called all South Africans to be vigilant to defeat Covid-19 together.

"We must soldier on and work together. It is, indeed, in all our hands," Dlamini Zuma said.