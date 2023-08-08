Faith Mazibuko elected as new Gauteng ANC Women’s League Chairperson

The MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, has been elected the new Gauteng ANC Women's League (ANCWL) chairperson. Mazibuko was elected chairperson at the 11th ANC Gauteng Women’s League Provincial Conference. The conference which was held in Benoni, started on Friday and was supposed to end on Sunday. However, due to logistics delays, it ended on Monday.

Despite delays to kick-off, celebrations are in order following the 11th ANC Gauteng Women’s League Provincial Conference as delegates welcome the newly elected league leadership. Dancing and ululating, delegates broke out in song after the results of the newly-elected leadership were announced. It was a pound-for-pound scrum for the chairperson’s seat as Faith Mazibuko went head-to-head with two of the league provincial’s heavyweight, Dolly Ledwaba.

The provincial results went as follows: Chairperson Faith Mazibuko won by 371 votes, beating Dolly Ledwaba who obtained 331 votes. For deputy chairperson, Tshidi Tsotetsi won by 361 votes beating Lindiwe Khonjelwayo with 336 votes. Secretary, Teliswa Mgweba received 376 votes beating her contender, Esther Nhlapho, with 318 votes.

Meanwhile, the deputy secretary’s position saw Annah Gela receive 346 votes narrowly beating her competitor, Sylvia Mcungeli who got 343 votes. For the treasurer’s position, Portia Sobantu topped with 360 votes and Sihle Ngubane obtained 334 votes. The newly elected ANCWL Gauteng provincial leadership names are:

Chairperson - Faith Mazibuko Deputy Chairperson - Tshidi Tsotetsi Provincial Secretary - Teliswa Mgweba

Deputy Provincial Secretary - Annah Gela Provincial Treasurer - Portia Sobantu Furthermore, the newly elected leadership thanked the delegates as well as the electoral agency for the success of the conference.

The 20-member ANCWL NEC list is as follows: 1. Anna Gogo Ndlovana 2. Dolly Ledwaba

3. Nokuthula Nqaba 4. Rebecca Digamela 5. Gabriella Farber

6. Thuli Ndlovu 7. Esther Nhlapho 8. Gladys Shongwe-Ndosi

9. Tintswalo Maluleka 10. Anna Setswalo 11. Lindiwe Khonjelwayo

12. Refiloe Kekana 13. Francina Chohledi 14. Nomusa Mbatha

15. Suretta Bobeje 16. Mandisa Mafuna 17. Sheshile Nkwanana