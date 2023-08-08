Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Faith Mazibuko elected as new Gauteng ANC Women’s League Chairperson

Faith Mazibuko has been elected the new Gauteng ANC Women's League (ANCWL) chairperson. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Faith Mazibuko has been elected the new Gauteng ANC Women's League (ANCWL) chairperson. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 15m ago

Share

The MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, has been elected the new Gauteng ANC Women's League (ANCWL) chairperson. Mazibuko was elected chairperson at the 11th ANC Gauteng Women’s League Provincial Conference.

The conference which was held in Benoni, started on Friday and was supposed to end on Sunday. However, due to logistics delays, it ended on Monday.

Despite delays to kick-off, celebrations are in order following the 11th ANC Gauteng Women’s League Provincial Conference as delegates welcome the newly elected league leadership.

Dancing and ululating, delegates broke out in song after the results of the newly-elected leadership were announced.

It was a pound-for-pound scrum for the chairperson’s seat as Faith Mazibuko went head-to-head with two of the league provincial’s heavyweight, Dolly Ledwaba.

The provincial results went as follows: Chairperson Faith Mazibuko won by 371 votes, beating Dolly Ledwaba who obtained 331 votes.

For deputy chairperson, Tshidi Tsotetsi won by 361 votes beating Lindiwe Khonjelwayo with 336 votes.

Secretary, Teliswa Mgweba received 376 votes beating her contender, Esther Nhlapho, with 318 votes.

Meanwhile, the deputy secretary’s position saw Annah Gela receive 346 votes narrowly beating her competitor, Sylvia Mcungeli who got 343 votes.

For the treasurer’s position, Portia Sobantu topped with 360 votes and Sihle Ngubane obtained 334 votes.

The newly elected ANCWL Gauteng provincial leadership names are:

Chairperson - Faith Mazibuko

Deputy Chairperson - Tshidi Tsotetsi

Provincial Secretary - Teliswa Mgweba

Deputy Provincial Secretary - Annah Gela

Provincial Treasurer - Portia Sobantu

Furthermore, the newly elected leadership thanked the delegates as well as the electoral agency for the success of the conference.

The 20-member ANCWL NEC list is as follows:

1. Anna Gogo Ndlovana

2. Dolly Ledwaba

3. Nokuthula Nqaba

4. Rebecca Digamela

5. Gabriella Farber

6. Thuli Ndlovu

7. Esther Nhlapho

8. Gladys Shongwe-Ndosi

9. Tintswalo Maluleka

10. Anna Setswalo

11. Lindiwe Khonjelwayo

12. Refiloe Kekana

13. Francina Chohledi

14. Nomusa Mbatha

15. Suretta Bobeje

16. Mandisa Mafuna

17. Sheshile Nkwanana

18. Lenda Kwenda

19. Thembi Matuwana

20. Tsotang Motloung

[email protected]

IOL Politics 

Related Topics:

electionpolitical parties and movementsANC Women's LeagueGautengElectionsWomen