MEC Faith Mazibuko. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg - Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko will keep her post after the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) rejected the provincial integrity commission (PIC) recommendation that she be removed over her outbursts while she was still the Sports MEC last year. Mazibuko was drawn into controversy after a recording of her lambasting senior managers came to the surface. It is believed she criticised them for failing to deliver sports facilities known as "combi courts" on time to bolster the ANC’s electoral support in the May elections.

In a statement, ANC provincial spokesperson Bonisile Modise said the PEC did not agree with the commission’s recommendation.

“It took time to deliberate on the reports and was unanimous in the view that Comrade Mazibuko has already taken steps to comply with the recommended punitive measures. She immediately tendered her unreserved public apology to the affected officials and to the public at large and she also appeared before the Human Rights Commission,” Modise said.

The commission had also recommended the removal of ANC MP and former West Rand district mayor Boyce Maneli and Merafong mayor Maphefo Mogale-Letsie over the respective unlawful investment of R612m and R50m to VBS Bank by the municipalities.