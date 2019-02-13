Solly Mapaila is Second Deputy General Secretary of the South African Communist Party. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)



Cape Town - Solly Mapaila's statement that PAC founder Robert Sobukwe was favoured by the apartheid regime has been roundly criticised by the public.

Mapaila, the Second Deputy General Secretary of the South African Communist Party, made the comments at a dialogue celebrating the Rivonia trialists at Liliesleaf Farm in Johannesburg on Tuesday.





He contended that Sobukwe had led a more comfortable life than his fellow detainees on Robben Island and that this was unforgivable.





Mapaila also claimed that the fact that Sobukwe was held in solitary confinement in a house on the island while his contemporaries were imprisoned in cells was further proof of the privileges afforded him.









On Wednesday social media users tore into Mapaila, with many branding the SACP official a fake communist.





This fake communist called Solly Mapaila needs to be properly schooled about the general politics of this country beyond Anc politics, how can he degrade a political Giant like R. M Sobukwe as someone who was favoured by the apartheid government. This nation is led by lost souls. — Oath 21 (@OathMagadla) February 13, 2019





Solly Mapaila must not test us nor annoy us. He's a fake communist to begin with. He should stop ridiculing Sobukwe. Sobukwe championed Sharpville alone when ANC cowards were on exile.. — Nkanyiso Ngqulunga (@Nkanyiso_ngqulu) February 13, 2019





yhioo!!!!!! errr! he has just discredited himself for life! that utter nonsense! he must go back to history books, that's if he has ever read them, or simply ask people who were involved in holding Sobukwe in solitary confinement — Musawenkosi Nsele (@Clemsito) February 13, 2019





This are sell outs that @Julius_S_Malema was talking about fake communist 😇😇😇 — S.Tladi (@sobi_33377) February 13, 2019





Says the biggest sellout of the communist, Solly is a pure capitalist claiming to be a communist. — Sbu (@SbuSheshani) February 13, 2019



