Solly Mapaila is Second Deputy General Secretary of the South African Communist Party. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town - Solly Mapaila's statement that PAC founder Robert Sobukwe was favoured by the apartheid regime has been roundly criticised by the public.

Mapaila, the Second Deputy General Secretary of the South African Communist Party, made the comments at a dialogue celebrating the Rivonia trialists at Liliesleaf Farm in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

He contended that Sobukwe had led a more comfortable life than his fellow detainees on Robben Island and that this was unforgivable.

Mapaila also claimed that the fact that Sobukwe was held in solitary confinement in a house on the island while his contemporaries were imprisoned in cells was further proof of the privileges afforded him.


On Wednesday social media users tore into Mapaila, with many branding the SACP official a fake communist.






