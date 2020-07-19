FAKE NEWS: Cyril Ramaphosa will not address SA on Sunday

Durban - My fellow South Africans, President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be addressing the country on Sunday evening.

According to reports, Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, confirmed that there will be no address by Ramaphosa on Sunday at 8pm.

"The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Presidential Coordinating Council. The suspension of alcohol has caused cabinet to revaluate the decision taken last week," the fake post claimed.

However, Diko said Ramaphosa will not address the nation on Sunday and the statement was not issued by the Presidency, as claimed.

The fake post which has been circulating on social media platforms.

Last week, Ramaphosa addressed the country on updated lockdown regulations which included the banning of alcohol.

Furthermore; he said the wearing of masks is now mandatory, taxis are allowed to travel at maximum capacity and a curfew has been put in place between 9pm and 4am. This excludes permitted workers or for urgent medical assistance.